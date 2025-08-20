Punjab Police's Massive Crackdown: 98 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Single Day Sweep

In a strategic sweep across Punjab, law enforcement agencies executed raids at 323 sites, capturing 98 drug traffickers as part of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, now in its 172nd day. The comprehensive crackdown, one of the largest coordinated efforts, underscores the state's unwavering resolve against drug-related offenses.

Authorities reported seizing 954 grams of heroin, 81 kilograms of poppy husk, 497 intoxicant tablets and capsules, along with Rs 5,770 cash. The operation was a massive coordinated effort spanning all 28 districts, with contributions from over 1,000 police personnel, directed by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a staunch advocate for a drug-free Punjab, has directed local police leadership to push forward aggressively. The initiative operates under a three-pronged strategy focused on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention. Special DGP Arpit Shukla highlighted efforts to guide individuals towards rehabilitation, indicating the campaign's comprehensive scope in tackling the drug crisis. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)