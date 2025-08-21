Left Menu

Electoral Integrity Under Fire: Congress Demands Urgent Debate

Congress MPs are challenging the legitimacy of electoral systems, citing manipulations in voter rolls and lack of transparency. A call for parliamentary inquiry and reforms was made, sparking intense debates amid a tumultuous parliamentary session. Key bills, including those on governance and economy, faced fierce opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:37 IST
Electoral Integrity Under Fire: Congress Demands Urgent Debate
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to protect electoral integrity, Congress MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have tabled motions demanding a discussion on alleged voter roll manipulation and questions surrounding the credibility of India's electoral systems. Manickam Tagore, a Congress whip, has raised an adjournment motion to scrutinize issues with the Election Commission, with a significant focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, which is due for elections.

Tagore, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, has flagged 'grave constitutional and democratic concerns' which include the manipulation of electoral rolls and disenfranchisement of legitimate Bihar voters. Tagore echoes party leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of wrongful voter deletions, which they argue benefit the ruling party. He has also voiced criticism of recent amendments providing legal immunity to election commissioners.

Similar concerns were raised in the Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, highlighting issues of exclusion affecting marginalized communities. The session has been fractious with heated debates, especially over controversial amendments proposed by Union Minister Amit Shah aiming to oust politically charged figures like the Prime Minister amid legal controversies. Despite the uproar, several economic and infrastructure-related bills were successfully passed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025