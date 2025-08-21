Mumbai Lakes Near Full Capacity Amidst Heavy Rains

After a week marked by heavy rainfall, Mumbai's seven principal water supply lakes are almost at full capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported at 6 AM today that the water reserves are at 95.17%, higher than last year's 94.49% and the previous year's 83.72%.

Meanwhile, Vihar Lake, Tulsi Lake, and Modak Sagar Lake have reached maximum capacity, with water levels hitting 100%. However, the city's infrastructure has suffered; Wednesday saw severe waterlogging, disrupting several local train services. Authorities have issued travel alerts, urging commuters to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate rainfall will continue in most regions over the next week. An increase in rainfall activity is expected over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat from August 25. The BMC is actively deploying response teams and equipment to manage the city's ongoing crises.

The BMC implores citizens not to fall for rumors, advising them to contact the Emergency Control Room at 1916 for official updates or emergencies. Heavy rainfall and associated floods have resulted in six fatalities across Maharashtra, with five people missing in Nanded, as reported by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department. A total of 18 NDRF teams and six SDRF teams are stationed throughout the state. In Mukhed, Nanded, SDRF teams successfully rescued 293 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)