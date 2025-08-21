Tragedy Strikes as Bus Accident and Cloudburst Devastate Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir grapples with a tragic bus accident in Samba which claimed one life and a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar leaving 61 dead. The Chief Minister assures all possible assistance and plans to appoint experts to prevent future disasters.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourned the tragic bus accident in Samba that claimed one life and injured many others. The bus, en route to Vaishno Devi, faced the disaster, prompting Abdullah to assure support for the injured via an official CMO tweet.
Following this, the Chief Minister addressed ongoing rescue efforts in the cloudburst-afflicted Kishtwar region, acknowledging the grim prospects of finding missing persons alive. Abdullah clarified that the catastrophe was triggered by a cloudburst, not a glacial lake breach, and emphasized the importance of recovering bodies for families.
Abdullah announced the government's plan to appoint a team of experts to identify vulnerable areas and obtain their reports to prevent future incidents. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, reported a death toll of 61 from the Kishtwar calamity, with 116 individuals rescued.
