Rally in Kishtwar: Standing Against Atrocities in Bangladesh

Hindu organizations in Kishtwar, including the BJP, protested against assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh. Led by Sanatan Dharm Sabha, they demanded intervention from Indian authorities. The bandh witnessed business shutdowns as protesters highlighted temple attacks and violence, supporting the Hindu community and condemning the killing of Dipu Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:14 IST
Hindu organizations, alongside the BJP, staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday. Their demonstration, held at Kuleed Chowk, was against recent alleged attacks and violence faced by the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, drawing attention to incidents of assault and arson.

The Sanatan Dharm Sabha led the protest, resulting in several local businesses shutting down in support of a bandh call. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, took part, emphasizing the need for solidarity with Hindus under attack in Bangladesh.

With effigies being burned, protest leaders, including Rocky Goswami, expressed their awareness of the violent circumstances, such as the lynching of Dipu Das. They pledged to submit a memorandum to Indian top officials, urging government intervention to safeguard Hindus and their properties.

