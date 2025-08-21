Left Menu

Punjab's Financial Strain Under GST: Demanding Centre's Accountability

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Centre to release Rs 50,000 crore compensation to mitigate GST-related losses. Since GST's implementation in 2017, Punjab incurred a Rs 1.11 lakh crore loss. Despite initial payouts, the lapse in compensation is straining Punjab's finances amid Centre-state tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:12 IST
Punjab's Financial Strain Under GST: Demanding Centre's Accountability
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has called for immediate intervention by the Centre, demanding the release of Rs 50,000 crore to alleviate the fiscal damage Punjab has incurred due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in 2017.

Despite previously receiving compensation, a substantial gap persists, with approximately Rs 50,000 crore still pending to offset the Rs 1.11 lakh crore shortfall. Cheema contends that the cessation of the agreed five-year compensation package has left Punjab in a dire financial strait and criticizes the Centre for undermining federal financial structures.

Cheema has taken aim at central policy maneuvers, pointing to the frequent amendments and uncertainty in the GST rates as contributing factors to the state's financial woes. He warns of dire consequences if this fiscal neglect continues, describing the Centre's actions as placing unwarranted strain on both Punjab's economy and the broader federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025