Karnataka Assembly Approves First Instalment of Supplementary Estimates

The Karnataka Assembly has sanctioned a significant move by approving the first instalment of Supplementary Estimates, which collectively amount to Rs 3,352.57 crore. This decision was taken on Thursday, marking a crucial financial step for the state.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who also handles the finance portfolio, presented these supplementary estimates in the House. He highlighted that the amount represents just 0.78 per cent of the entire state budget, implying a strategic, albeit minor adjustment in financial allocations.

During the session, opposition BJP leader R Ashoka raised pertinent questions regarding the sources of funds for these supplementary estimates. Responding, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the funds would be sourced through a combination of reprioritisation of expenditure, increased tax revenues, potential savings, and borrowings, thereby addressing any apprehensions related to financial management.

