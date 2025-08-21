Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Approves First Instalment of Supplementary Estimates

The Karnataka Assembly has sanctioned Supplementary Estimates totaling Rs 3,352.57 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also the finance minister, revealed this as 0.78% of the state budget. The funds will be managed via reprioritisation, taxes, savings, and borrowings, addressing opposition concerns.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:34 IST
Karnataka Assembly Approves First Instalment of Supplementary Estimates
Karnataka Assembly and Council Image Credit: AI Generated
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly has sanctioned a significant move by approving the first instalment of Supplementary Estimates, which collectively amount to Rs 3,352.57 crore. This decision was taken on Thursday, marking a crucial financial step for the state.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who also handles the finance portfolio, presented these supplementary estimates in the House. He highlighted that the amount represents just 0.78 per cent of the entire state budget, implying a strategic, albeit minor adjustment in financial allocations.

During the session, opposition BJP leader R Ashoka raised pertinent questions regarding the sources of funds for these supplementary estimates. Responding, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the funds would be sourced through a combination of reprioritisation of expenditure, increased tax revenues, potential savings, and borrowings, thereby addressing any apprehensions related to financial management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025