Strategic Alliances Boost Digital Finance and MSME Support

L&T Finance has announced a new partnership with Google Pay to provide personal loan products, aiming to enhance credit accessibility in a rapid and digital format. This move aligns with the company's strategy to diversify its offerings and expand its consumer base.

This collaboration is expected to significantly advance digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to achieve their financial goals with responsible lending practices. The company expresses that this synergy will enhance convenience for users and foster a more inclusive financial environment.

Simultaneously, IndusInd Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to enhance credit access for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This partnership seeks to expedite credit delivery and offer comprehensive financial support to millions of MSMEs, utilizing tailored banking solutions to boost economic development in this sector.

