Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses Welfare Initiatives, Honors Last Maharaja

In a decisive move towards enhancing welfare initiatives, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a thorough review meeting with all District Magistrates on Thursday. The meeting was part of the state government's broader agenda to ensure comprehensive progress across every district.

The Chief Minister articulated a strong emphasis on accelerating welfare-oriented activities. In related developments earlier this week, Chief Minister Saha paid tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, lauding his role as a pivotal figure in shaping the architectural and cultural landscape of modern Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, Saha acknowledged Maharaja Bir Bikram as the 'architect of modern Tripura,' highlighting his forward-thinking contributions, including laying the groundwork for the Agartala airport in 1942—a project that was later honored post-2018 BJP governance with the Maharaja's name.

