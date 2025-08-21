Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses Welfare Initiatives, Honors Last Maharaja

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting with district officials to assess welfare projects. He paid homage to Maharaja Bir Bikram, lauding his impact on modern Tripura. Saha criticized past governments for neglecting the Maharaja’s legacy and highlighted efforts to honor him since BJP's rule in 2018.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards enhancing welfare initiatives, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a thorough review meeting with all District Magistrates on Thursday. The meeting was part of the state government's broader agenda to ensure comprehensive progress across every district.

The Chief Minister articulated a strong emphasis on accelerating welfare-oriented activities. In related developments earlier this week, Chief Minister Saha paid tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, lauding his role as a pivotal figure in shaping the architectural and cultural landscape of modern Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, Saha acknowledged Maharaja Bir Bikram as the 'architect of modern Tripura,' highlighting his forward-thinking contributions, including laying the groundwork for the Agartala airport in 1942—a project that was later honored post-2018 BJP governance with the Maharaja's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

