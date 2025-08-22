Left Menu

Supreme Court's Balanced Order on Stray Dogs Wins Approval

Following a revised Supreme Court order on stray dogs, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj critiqued the BJP, noting more support for dog lover rallies. The court mandates post-treatment release of dogs, prohibits public feeding, and solicits national policy feedback from states. Pending cases will consolidate under the top court, lauded as a balanced resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:05 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a revised directive on managing stray dogs, receiving praise from several quarters. It ordered that stray dogs in Delhi and NCR be released back into their areas after sterilisation and immunisation unless they have rabies or display aggression, in which case they will be housed separately.

Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj used the court's decision to criticize the BJP, suggesting that rallies organized by dog lovers are garnering more support than those by the political party. His statement comes after Friday's Supreme Court order amending an earlier ruling from August 11 regarding the treatment of stray dogs.

The court also instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to establish designated feeding areas for stray dogs while prohibiting public feeding. Moreover, it invited input from states and Union Territories on developing a national strategy to address the stray dog issue. Supreme Court lawyer Nanita Sharma described the court's ruling as a 'balanced order', ensuring all related cases will be managed centrally by the top court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

