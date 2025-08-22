Indore Mayor Orders Legal Action Over Unapproved Street Name Changes

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has instructed legal proceedings against a Congress councillor from Ward No. 2 for erecting signboards to rename streets without official permission and a Mayor-in-Council (MIC) proposal. The mayor acted promptly to remove the unauthorized signs upon receiving information about the issue.

Bhargav stated that the councillor had illegally installed the signboards bearing new street names, which were executed without any formal sanction from the MIC. The mayor has demanded immediate legal action, including the filing of an FIR, against those involved, citing it as a misuse of government property.

In a video statement, Mayor Bhargav emphasized that only the MIC has the authority to rename streets or install statues. He reiterated that all illegal signboards should be promptly removed and instructed officials to prevent any unauthorized installations at the behest of councillors in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)