Indore Mayor Orders Legal Action Over Unapproved Street Name Changes

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has initiated legal action against a Congress councillor for illegally installing street name signboards without proper authorization. The mayor swiftly removed the unauthorized signs and directed further action against officials involved, emphasizing that only the Mayor-in-council can approve street renaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:20 IST
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has instructed legal proceedings against a Congress councillor from Ward No. 2 for erecting signboards to rename streets without official permission and a Mayor-in-Council (MIC) proposal. The mayor acted promptly to remove the unauthorized signs upon receiving information about the issue.

Bhargav stated that the councillor had illegally installed the signboards bearing new street names, which were executed without any formal sanction from the MIC. The mayor has demanded immediate legal action, including the filing of an FIR, against those involved, citing it as a misuse of government property.

In a video statement, Mayor Bhargav emphasized that only the MIC has the authority to rename streets or install statues. He reiterated that all illegal signboards should be promptly removed and instructed officials to prevent any unauthorized installations at the behest of councillors in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

