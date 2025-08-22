Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resurfaces Amid Controversy Over Attack Investigation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta steps out for the first time since an attack, sparking debate over police transparency. AAP leaders allege a cover-up, calling for a thorough investigation. The Delhi Police intensifies its probe, retrieving data to understand the events and movements linked to the attack.

Visual outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ventured out on Friday, marking her first public appearance since an August 20 attack. She attended a program at the Gandhi Nagar market, signaling a cautious return to public duties following the incident at her official residence.

Allegations of a police cover-up have intensified as Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed authorities are withholding crucial CCTV footage. Bharadwaj criticized the perceived inadequacy of past investigations, drawing parallels with previous attacks on AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and questioned the police's response.

In response to the growing scrutiny, the Delhi Police has ramped up their investigation, seeking mobile data to reconstruct the accused's activities surrounding the incident. This move comes amid mounting pressure to determine the circumstances and prevent future security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

