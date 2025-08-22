Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive: A Balance Between Welfare and Public Safety

The Supreme Court's recent decision on the management of stray dogs in Delhi NCR has elicited positive responses from political and civic leaders. Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi praised the ruling, calling it a compassionate blend of animal welfare and public safety based on scientific reasoning, as highlighted in his social media post.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh echoed this sentiment, commending the court's directive. He detailed the corporation's efforts to align with the order by ensuring stray dogs undergo sterilisation and immunisation. The approach includes isolating aggressive or rabies-infected dogs to ensure public safety.

The court's order outlines explicit measures: strays will be returned post-sterilisation except infected or aggressive ones, public feeding is restricted, necessitating MCD to establish dedicated feeding areas. The order calls for a national policy and consolidates jurisdiction over related legal matters to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)