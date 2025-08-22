Left Menu

Controversy at Delhi Event: BJP Worker Disrupts MLA Speech Amid Security Alert

Praveen Sharma, a businessman claiming BJP ties, was detained for disrupting an event in Delhi's Shahdara, raising slogans against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely. Despite the incident, there was no security breach. This comes after a recent attack on CM Rekha Gupta. Gupta remains steadfast in her commitment to Delhi's citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:13 IST
Controversy at Delhi Event: BJP Worker Disrupts MLA Speech Amid Security Alert
Police apprehends Praveen Sharma for sloganeering (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman, who claims affiliation with the BJP, created a stir on Friday at an event in Delhi's Shahdara. Praveen Sharma was apprehended after raising slogans against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, during a gathering attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara.

The DCP reported that Sharma runs a TV cable business in Ajeet Nagar and professes a four-decade-long association with BJP. His slogans disrupted the event as MLA Lovely addressed the audience alongside CM Gupta. However, police assured that there was no breach of security.

Sharma was quickly detained behind barricades, ensuring the safety of the VIPs present, noted the DCP. This incident follows a recent attack on CM Gupta during a public hearing. Despite security concerns, Gupta vowed unwavering commitment to the rights of Delhi residents in her first appearance since the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025