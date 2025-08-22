Controversy at Delhi Event: BJP Worker Disrupts MLA Speech Amid Security Alert

A businessman, who claims affiliation with the BJP, created a stir on Friday at an event in Delhi's Shahdara. Praveen Sharma was apprehended after raising slogans against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, during a gathering attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara.

The DCP reported that Sharma runs a TV cable business in Ajeet Nagar and professes a four-decade-long association with BJP. His slogans disrupted the event as MLA Lovely addressed the audience alongside CM Gupta. However, police assured that there was no breach of security.

Sharma was quickly detained behind barricades, ensuring the safety of the VIPs present, noted the DCP. This incident follows a recent attack on CM Gupta during a public hearing. Despite security concerns, Gupta vowed unwavering commitment to the rights of Delhi residents in her first appearance since the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)