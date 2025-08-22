TaxBuddy Unveils India's First AI-Powered Tax Filing System

Mumbai, 22nd August 2025 - In a groundbreaking move, TaxBuddy, regarded as India's most reliable tax filing platform, has introduced the nation's first AI-powered tax filing system. This innovation is set to transform the tax filing experience, enabling millions of Indians to efficiently complete their tax returns in just three minutes.

The AI system streamlines the process by offering instant clarification of doubts and ensuring compliance, eliminating longstanding stress and confusion associated with tax filing. TaxBuddy's new platform not only simplifies filing but also provides users with continued access to expert support, ensuring both speed and peace of mind.

With an impressive 4.9-star rating based on 16,000 reviews, TaxBuddy has consistently earned the trust of taxpayers nationwide. Beyond filing, the platform offers additional services including free tax notice management and post-filing support, enhancing the overall customer experience in the fintech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)