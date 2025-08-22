Left Menu

Amrit Bharat Express: A New Era in Indian Rail Travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amrit Bharat Express, India's third modern train, marking a significant stride in rail travel. This new-generation train offers advanced facilities at affordable prices and embodies India's commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and sustainability in its rail network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a boost to Indian rail travel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Amrit Bharat Express, a new-generation train service linking Gaya to Delhi. The Prime Minister heralded the Amrit Bharat Express as the country's third pivotal train advancement, following the Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, promising a transformative phase in the Indian Railways.

This indigenous train, already operational on nine routes across India, merges state-of-the-art amenities with cost efficiency. Noteworthy routes include Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal, Rajendranagar Terminal-New Delhi, and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, emphasizing a commitment to passenger convenience, energy efficiency, and ecological consciousness, epitomizing self-reliant India's ethos.

The Amrit Bharat Express is fortified with the Kavach safety system, semi-automatic couplers, and EP-assisted brakes for emergency scenarios. Notably, revolutionary passenger safety advancements include a non-AC coach fire detection system and gangway sealing. Passenger comfort is enhanced with modern features such as foldable snack tables, push-pull technology for speed, and toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, aligning with disabled-friendly designs. The service's affordability further ensures a pleasant journey experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

