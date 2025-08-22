Left Menu

Punjab Mourns the Loss of Comedic Legend Jaswinder Bhalla

Punjab Assembly Speaker S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann express deep sorrow over the death of beloved Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away at 65. Known for his contributions to comedy and agriculture, Bhalla's legacy endures through his art and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:29 IST
Punjab Assembly Speaker KS Sandhwan with Jaswinder Bhalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is mourning the passing of renowned comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, as Assembly Speaker S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed his grief over the loss. Bhalla, who was celebrated for his ability to spread joy and laughter, died in Mohali at age 65. The Speaker shared a poignant photograph with the comedian alongside Bal Mukand Sharma, his wife Gurpreet Kaur Sandhwan, and daughter Sophia Kulreet Kaur in Chandigarh.

Remembered for his artistry beyond comedy, Bhalla also contributed significantly to eliminating social evils and advancing the agricultural profession through his work at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Speaker Sandhwan lamented the loss, stating, "Jaswinder Bhalla not only entertained but made a societal impact that will be cherished by many." Grieving the loss, Sandhwan expressed hope for divine peace for Bhalla's soul and wished strength for the grieving family.

Bhalla's passing has left a profound impact on the Punjabi film industry and beyond. Political leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid their respects, with Mann expressing his sorrow on social media, highlighting Bhalla's enduring influence and expressing his condolences to the family during these difficult times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

