The European Union's decision to impose tariffs on Russian fertilizer imports has sparked controversy, as it seems to be affecting European farmers more than anticipated. The tariffs, aimed at curtailing funding for Moscow's war efforts, have raised production costs for European farmers, who now face higher global fertilizer prices.

With Russian companies redirecting exports to alternative markets, the intended pressure on Russia has been partially mitigated. Analysts note that European suppliers are raising prices, causing farmers to turn to other, more expensive sources like Canada. This shift comes amid other challenges, such as high energy costs and strict environmental regulations.

Despite the EU's assurances of monitoring the situation, the lack of immediate data leaves many uncertain about the long-term effects. While policymakers argue that tariffs will bolster European fertilizer producers' strategic autonomy, the profitability of farmers remains at risk with rising fertilizer and wheat prices.