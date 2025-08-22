Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Sharp Rebuttal to Pakistan Army Chief's Remark

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's statement calling India a 'shining Mercedes' and Pakistan a 'dump truck.' Singh labeled Munir's remarks a 'confession' of Pakistan's economic struggles. He emphasized India's rapid economic growth compared to Pakistan since their independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hit back at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir over his recent comments comparing India's economic status to a 'shining Mercedes' cruising like a Ferrari, while likening Pakistan to a 'dump truck.' Singh, addressing the Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025 in Delhi, framed Munir's statement as a revealing admittance of Pakistan's challenging economic position.

Singh remarked that Munir's analogy of a gleaming Mercedes and Ferrari accurately reflected India's burgeoning economy, which, unlike Pakistan, has flourished through strategic policies. Munir's words, according to Singh, are not just fodder for internet trolling but indicate a deeper recognition of economic realities.

The defense minister highlighted the stark contrast in economic trajectories of the two nations post-independence, underscoring that India has forged a 'Ferrari-like' path through diligent governance. Singh warned against dismissing the cautionary undertones of Munir's comment and stressed India's readiness to respond to any arising challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

