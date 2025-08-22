Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Online Applications for Bihar Voter Inclusion

The Supreme Court ruled that individuals omitted from Bihar's draft electoral roll can apply online for inclusion, without needing physical applications. The decision comes amid concerns over the exclusion of millions from the roll. The court has tasked political party agents to assist in the voter inclusion process.

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday mandated that individuals excluded from the draft electoral roll in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can apply for inclusion online, eliminating the need for physical submissions. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the ease of online applications, facilitated by political party booth-level agents (BLAs).

The bench instructed the 12 recognized political parties in Bihar to direct their BLAs to help voters with the form submissions. Interestingly, despite there being some 1.6 lakh BLAs, only two objections related to the process were submitted. The court also highlighted allegations that officials haven't been acknowledging some of these objections.

Expressing concern over the significant number of exclusions from the electoral roll, approximately 65 lakh people, the bench urged political parties to ensure that people were adequately assisted in filing forms and objections before the September 1 cutoff. The Election Commission confirmed it had posted the list of excluded voters on district websites and various local offices and was compliant with the Supreme Court's directives to publish voter details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

