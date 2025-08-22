Wall Street Awaits Powell's Speech with Optimism

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Friday morning as investors turned their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This event is highly anticipated for clues on the Fed's interest rate direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average displayed an initial increase, climbing 167.4 points, or 0.37%, to reach 44,952.88, reflecting investor optimism. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 14.4 points, or 0.23%, opening at 6,384.59.

The Nasdaq Composite also edged higher within minutes after the market opened, adding 39.5 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 21,139.826. This early market performance suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook among investors as they await further details from Powell's speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)