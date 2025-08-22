Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Powell's Speech with Optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher as investors anticipated insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Symposium speech about future interest-rate trends. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showed gains at the opening, reflecting cautious optimism in the market.

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Friday morning as investors turned their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This event is highly anticipated for clues on the Fed's interest rate direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average displayed an initial increase, climbing 167.4 points, or 0.37%, to reach 44,952.88, reflecting investor optimism. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 14.4 points, or 0.23%, opening at 6,384.59.

The Nasdaq Composite also edged higher within minutes after the market opened, adding 39.5 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 21,139.826. This early market performance suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook among investors as they await further details from Powell's speech.

