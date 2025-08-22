Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes TMC, Advocates for BJP-Led Transformation in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of corruption, urging voters to elect the BJP for development. Addressing a rally in Kolkata, he claimed that TMC's rule has hindered progress and alleged misuse of central funds. Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to bring authentic change to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a fiery address in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing them of endemic corruption and misrule that has stunted the state's development. Modi urged the electorate to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that only a BJP-led government could effectively channel central government schemes to benefit all citizens.

The Prime Minister condemned the TMC's governance, asserting that crime and corruption have come to define its tenure. He accused TMC cadres of diverting central funds meant for public welfare, alleging that such mismanagement has left Bengal trailing behind other states. Modi insisted that real progress in West Bengal hinges on the removal of the TMC from power.

Highlighting his government's commitment to the state's development, Modi announced various projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore and laid the foundation for six-lane elevated Kona Expressway. He called for a 'saccha parivartan' (real change) to ensure the welfare of farmers, women, and young people, emphasizing that the BJP is determined to deliver this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

