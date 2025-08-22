Left Menu

Estonia Pledges Peacekeeping Support in Ukraine

Estonia has announced its readiness to contribute to a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Kristen Michal revealed at a press conference that the country is prepared to deploy a force of up to one company. This statement was made alongside Finland's leader during a meeting in Tallinn.

Estonia has declared its commitment to join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Kristen Michal. The Baltic nation is prepared to deploy a contingent of up to one company to assist in maintaining peace and stability.

Prime Minister Michal made this announcement during a press conference in Tallinn.

The press event, held on Friday, also featured Estonia's collaborative efforts with Finland, further emphasizing regional solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

