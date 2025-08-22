Estonia Pledges Peacekeeping Support in Ukraine
Estonia has announced its readiness to contribute to a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Kristen Michal revealed at a press conference that the country is prepared to deploy a force of up to one company. This statement was made alongside Finland's leader during a meeting in Tallinn.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:27 IST
The press event, held on Friday, also featured Estonia's collaborative efforts with Finland, further emphasizing regional solidarity.

