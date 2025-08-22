Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Swift Justice in High-Profile Cases

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assures immediate action in two sensitive cases: a local suicide allegedly caused by fraud and a brutal murder in Haryana. He promises thorough investigations, arrests, and justice for the victims, underscoring his commitment to rapid and fair legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:41 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised a swift and thorough investigation into the suicide of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Pauri. This follows Kumar's video on social media accusing certain individuals of fraud, leading to his tragic death. The police have responded by arresting several suspects, including the primary accused, Himanshu Chamoli, as confirmed by an official statement.

Pauri District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria and Senior Superintendent of Police have met with Kumar's family, updating them on the investigation's progress. Chief Minister Dhami ensured the family that all legal measures will be enforced against those culpable. He urged the police to accelerate the investigation to deliver swift justice.

In another development, Dhami discussed with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini the murder of Uttarakhand's Sahil Bisht in Ambala. Dhami pushed for prompt arrests and punishment, to which Saini responded with a commitment to not let the criminals escape justice. Meanwhile, Dhami also announced the supplementary budget in the Assembly, highlighting fiscal strategies aligned with the Prime Minister's vision for inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

