Left Menu

National Space Day: Celebrating India's Lunar Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates National Space Day and hails ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's historic lunar landing success. He commends ISRO's dedication, credits Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and anticipates India's continued space milestones. National Space Day, observed on August 23, symbolizes India's rising aspirations and achievements in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:43 IST
National Space Day: Celebrating India's Lunar Legacy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt greetings on National Space Day, emphasizing the monumental success of Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing. In his message, Shah lauded the brilliance and dedication of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), whose efforts have positioned India among the elite league of space-exploring nations.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Shah attributed the mission's success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked, 'Under Modi Ji's leadership, this historic mission has not only opened new frontiers of space exploration but also ignited a renewed sense of innovation and purpose in our youth.'

The Union Minister reflected on India's journey from missions like Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya, highlighting the remarkable strides made by ISRO. Shah articulated that India's aspirations are turning into reality, and with unmatched resilience and pride, the country's space endeavors continue to inspire. National Space Day reinforces India's commitment to progressing from its rich ancient astronomical wisdom to exploring infinite possibilities.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

 India
2
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
3
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
4
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025