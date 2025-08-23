National Space Day: Celebrating India's Lunar Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt greetings on National Space Day, emphasizing the monumental success of Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing. In his message, Shah lauded the brilliance and dedication of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), whose efforts have positioned India among the elite league of space-exploring nations.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Shah attributed the mission's success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked, 'Under Modi Ji's leadership, this historic mission has not only opened new frontiers of space exploration but also ignited a renewed sense of innovation and purpose in our youth.'

The Union Minister reflected on India's journey from missions like Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya, highlighting the remarkable strides made by ISRO. Shah articulated that India's aspirations are turning into reality, and with unmatched resilience and pride, the country's space endeavors continue to inspire. National Space Day reinforces India's commitment to progressing from its rich ancient astronomical wisdom to exploring infinite possibilities.