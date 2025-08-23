Devastating Cloudburst in Uttarakhand: Chaos and Rescue Amidst Rains

A significant cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late on Friday night, unleashing torrents of sludge that ravaged homes and shops, causing widespread damage. According to State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, a woman is trapped under debris, and a man remains missing since the start of the rainfall.

Monsoons have disrupted multiple districts in Uttarakhand, closing roads in Pithoragarh and affecting restoration work across the state. Efforts are ongoing to rescue trapped individuals, with both NDRF and SDRF teams dispatched to provide relief. The Uttarkashi district, battling a submerged bridge due to the swollen Yamuna, has seen restoration work nearing completion.

The Chamoli administration, alongside other authorities, actively engages in clearances and rescue operations, despite the Chamoli District Magistrate's delayed access to affected zones due to road closures. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed ongoing relief efforts through a statement, underscoring his direct engagement and prayers for the safety of those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)