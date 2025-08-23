Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst in Uttarakhand: Chaos and Rescue Amidst Rains

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district led to significant destruction, affecting houses, shops, and infrastructure due to heavy rainfall. Rescue operations are underway, as one woman is trapped, and a man is missing. Efforts are being ramped up across the region amidst road blockages and adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:09 IST
Visuals of Rescue and relief operations in Tharali, Uttarakhand (Photo/X @uttarakhandcops). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late on Friday night, unleashing torrents of sludge that ravaged homes and shops, causing widespread damage. According to State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, a woman is trapped under debris, and a man remains missing since the start of the rainfall.

Monsoons have disrupted multiple districts in Uttarakhand, closing roads in Pithoragarh and affecting restoration work across the state. Efforts are ongoing to rescue trapped individuals, with both NDRF and SDRF teams dispatched to provide relief. The Uttarkashi district, battling a submerged bridge due to the swollen Yamuna, has seen restoration work nearing completion.

The Chamoli administration, alongside other authorities, actively engages in clearances and rescue operations, despite the Chamoli District Magistrate's delayed access to affected zones due to road closures. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed ongoing relief efforts through a statement, underscoring his direct engagement and prayers for the safety of those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

