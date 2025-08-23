Protest Erupts Amid Allegations of Neglect at Delhi Dog Shelter

On Friday, approximately 150 demonstrators gathered outside a dog shelter in Delhi's Rohini area, raising serious allegations of neglect and mistreatment of sheltered animals. According to police reports, protestors claimed that negligence at the facility had resulted in the death of several dogs, urging authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

In response to the protest, officials allowed a lawyer and two representatives from the demonstrators to inspect the shelter premises for verification. The Delhi Police noted the protest was peaceful, and thus, no legal measures were implemented. The protest coincides with the Supreme Court's recent revision of its order on stray animals.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, updated its August 11 directive, mandating the release of stray dogs post-sterilization and immunization, except for those rabies-infected or aggressive. The ruling enforces dedicated feeding zones for stray dogs and permits adoption applications. Earlier, tensions rose when dog enthusiasts clashed with MCD staff during a dog-catching operation in Rohini.

Allegedly, the group obstructed the operations, attacked MCD personnel, freed captured dogs, and damaged government property. Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan announced a case against the agitators for obstructing duty and theft.