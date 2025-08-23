Left Menu

Protest Erupts Amid Allegations of Neglect at Delhi Dog Shelter

Around 150 people protested outside a Delhi dog shelter, alleging poor treatment and neglect led to dog deaths. Demonstrators demanded urgent reforms. The peaceful protest follows Supreme Court's revised stray dog order. Meanwhile, a separate group previously clashed with MCD during a dog-catching drive, leading to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:13 IST
Protest Erupts Amid Allegations of Neglect at Delhi Dog Shelter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, approximately 150 demonstrators gathered outside a dog shelter in Delhi's Rohini area, raising serious allegations of neglect and mistreatment of sheltered animals. According to police reports, protestors claimed that negligence at the facility had resulted in the death of several dogs, urging authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

In response to the protest, officials allowed a lawyer and two representatives from the demonstrators to inspect the shelter premises for verification. The Delhi Police noted the protest was peaceful, and thus, no legal measures were implemented. The protest coincides with the Supreme Court's recent revision of its order on stray animals.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, updated its August 11 directive, mandating the release of stray dogs post-sterilization and immunization, except for those rabies-infected or aggressive. The ruling enforces dedicated feeding zones for stray dogs and permits adoption applications. Earlier, tensions rose when dog enthusiasts clashed with MCD staff during a dog-catching operation in Rohini.

Allegedly, the group obstructed the operations, attacked MCD personnel, freed captured dogs, and damaged government property. Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan announced a case against the agitators for obstructing duty and theft.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

 India
2
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
3
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
4
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025