Blending Tradition with Technology: India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates for combining traditional farming and animal husbandry with modern technology to make India self-reliant in agriculture. Addressing a foundation day function, he emphasized the importance of indigenous cattle and recognized contributions in veterinary and agricultural fields with awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:52 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat championed the integration of traditional farming methods with modern technology to propel India towards agricultural self-reliance. Speaking at the Jyeshtha Pashuvaidya Pratishthan's 28th foundation day, Bhagwat underscored the significance of blending historical and contemporary agricultural practices.

Bhagwat highlighted the necessity for India to become self-sufficient due to global uncertainties. By leveraging traditional farming techniques alongside modern advancements, he believes farmers can thrive and contribute to national self-reliance. He commended veterinarians for their unique ability to perceive the unspoken needs of animals, connecting this practice to ancient Indian veterinary traditions.

The event also saw the honoring of individuals excelling in the fields of agriculture and veterinary medicine. Awards such as Ideal Farmer, Ideal Cattle Rearer, and Outstanding Veterinarian were distributed, celebrating noteworthy achievements. Jyeshtha Pashuvaidya Pratishthan's president, Ashok Diwan, recounted the organization's journey from adversity to prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

