Karnataka MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a significant breakthrough on Saturday by arresting Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra, linked to a sprawling illegal online and offline betting racket. The arrest occurred in Gangtok, Sikkim, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following intensive nationwide searches launched on August 22.

The raids, spearheaded by the ED's Bengaluru zonal office on August 22 and 23, spanned 31 locations across India, including major hubs like Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Notably, five prominent casinos in Goa, such as Puppy's Casino Gold and Big Daddy Casino, were targeted. Authorities recovered around Rs 12 crore in cash, including Rs 1 crore in foreign currency, valuable gold and silver, luxury vehicles, and froze numerous bank accounts.

The ED's investigation suggests the legislator's involvement in a multi-state betting operation, with assets suspected to be derived from illicit income. The probe unearthed that Veerendra allegedly managed online betting sites via 'King567' and 'Raja567'. Additionally, his brother KC Thippeswamy operates three Dubai-based firms, suspected of being fronts for the syndicate's financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)