Chamoli Cloudburst: Offices Requisitioned Amid Rescue Efforts

In Chamoli district, a cloudburst damaged Tharali's tehsil office, prompting authorities to requisition SJVN and GMVN properties for emergency use. Relief operations are underway, following one casualty and one missing person. State officials coordinate efforts to manage the aftermath and support affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:55 IST
Officials carrying out rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A disastrous cloudburst in Chamoli district has led to the temporary requisition of offices and rest houses belonging to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) in Kulsari and Deval villages. This measure was taken after extensive damage to Tharali's tehsil office.

The calamity, which struck late Friday, has resulted in immediate relief and rescue operations spearheaded by the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. Tragically, one person has died, and another remains missing as efforts continue.

In a statement shared on social media, the Uttarakhand government confirmed the requisition to accommodate ongoing rescue activities and provide shelter for victims. Top officials, including Chamoli's District Magistrate, have been mobilized to lead these efforts.

