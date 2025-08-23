Left Menu

Governor Kataria Champions 'Eat Right' Movement at Mohali Event

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 'Eat Right Walkathon and Mela' in Mohali, urging a return to nutritious, traditional foods. He emphasized the importance of balanced diets and hailed initiatives promoting food safety. The event fostered enthusiasm for healthy living among diverse participants.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 'Eat Right Walkathon and Mela' at GD Goenka Public School in Mohali, advocating for India's youth to embody the country's strength through nutritious food. Kataria emphasized that 'Eat Right' should be embraced as a lifestyle movement rather than just a motto.

Highlighting the surge in lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, Governor Kataria urged a shift toward traditional foods such as millets. He called for a focus on balanced nutrition, clean water, and regular physical activity to foster holistic well-being. The Governor applauded the government's initiatives, including designating 2018 as the National Year of Millets and the 2023 International Year of Millets.

Kataria commended the FSSAI's Eat Right India Movement and Blissful Hygiene Rating for raising awareness about sustainable food practices nationwide. The Walkathon and Mela attracted health experts, nutritionists, and enthusiasts, symbolizing a communal dedication to health-conscious living and offering insightful food choices exhibits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

