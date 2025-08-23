Left Menu

Tis Hazari Court's Acquittal Sparks Debate on Evidence Gaps

Tis Hazari Court has acquitted Mandeep Singh, accused of assaulting a policeman, citing insufficient evidence and procedural lapses. The court highlighted contradictions in the complainant's testimony and criticized the lack of a proper identification process and missing evidence, raising doubts about the prosecution's case foundation.

Tis Hazari Court recently acquitted Mandeep Singh, accused of assaulting a police officer on duty, based on insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt highlighted serious doubts in the complainant's account, ASI Satish Kumar, leading to the acquittal.

The court noted that Singh and Kumar were unfamiliar with each other, and a Test Identification Parade (TIP) was not conducted, weakening the prosecution's argument. Contradictions in the complainant's testimony and missing evidence, such as the torn police uniform, further eroded the credibility of the allegations against Singh.

Despite the prosecution's appeal for conviction, citing consistent witness testimonies, the court ruled that the case failed to meet the 'beyond reasonable doubt' standard. The gaps in evidence, failure to conduct a TIP, and unexplained delays in filing the FIR all contributed to the court's decision to acquit Singh as per the ruling on August 11.

