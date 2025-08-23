Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes Central Government's Fund Allocation and Political Motives

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin slammed the BJP-led central government for withholding funds from non-BJP states and creating administrative troubles. Emphasizing Tamil Nadu's commitment to social justice, he highlighted the state's achievements and called for greater state autonomy within India's federal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:11 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the central government of deliberately creating hurdles for state administrations by refusing to disburse their rightful share of funds. Speaking at a seminar in Chennai, Stalin underscored Tamil Nadu's leading role in social justice and its economic contributions, especially in GST revenue, compared to other Indian states.

In his remarks at the National Seminar on Union-State Relations, the Chief Minister criticized the central authorities for their 'narrow political motives,' which he claims have resulted in Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu facing unnecessary challenges. Despite financial restrictions over the past decade, Tamil Nadu has implemented reservations and progressive laws, achieving an impressive growth rate of 11.19% in 2024-25, Stalin noted.

Stalin emphasized the importance of state autonomy within a federal system, asserting that it bolsters India's unity and diversity. He highlighted the Dravidian movement's pivotal role in advancing equality and social justice. Referring to the controversial removal of Kashmir's statehood, Stalin pointed out the Sarkaria Commission's warning against excessive centralization, which breeds discontent among the states. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

