Uproar Over 130th Amendment: Opposition Decries Political Trap

The 130th Amendment Bill, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has ignited a fierce political debate, with Congress leader Udit Raj leading the opposition's charge. Raj claims that the bill, which mandates the removal of government officials, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, from their post if detained for over 30 days, is a strategic ploy to entrap the opposition.

Raj argues that the bill is designed to destabilize non-BJP governments and shield the ruling party from accountability. Citing past instances under former PM Manmohan Singh where ministers faced jail time, Raj questions the bill's true intent and its impact on the ruling administration, suggesting the entire system is under PM Modi's influence.

In defense, Amit Shah contends that the bill is about upholding constitutional morality and public trust, stressing its equal application across party lines. Shah expresses optimism about the bill's passage, despite dissent, and highlights Modi's willingness to include the post of Prime Minister under its purview, paralleling Indira Gandhi's historical amendment protection.

