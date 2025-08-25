Left Menu

Uproar Over 130th Amendment: Opposition Decries Political Trap

Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes the 130th Amendment Bill introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging it is a political move against the opposition. The bill proposes removal of leaders from office if detained for 30 days. Amit Shah defends it as a measure for upholding constitutional morality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:10 IST
Uproar Over 130th Amendment: Opposition Decries Political Trap
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 130th Amendment Bill, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has ignited a fierce political debate, with Congress leader Udit Raj leading the opposition's charge. Raj claims that the bill, which mandates the removal of government officials, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, from their post if detained for over 30 days, is a strategic ploy to entrap the opposition.

Raj argues that the bill is designed to destabilize non-BJP governments and shield the ruling party from accountability. Citing past instances under former PM Manmohan Singh where ministers faced jail time, Raj questions the bill's true intent and its impact on the ruling administration, suggesting the entire system is under PM Modi's influence.

In defense, Amit Shah contends that the bill is about upholding constitutional morality and public trust, stressing its equal application across party lines. Shah expresses optimism about the bill's passage, despite dissent, and highlights Modi's willingness to include the post of Prime Minister under its purview, paralleling Indira Gandhi's historical amendment protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
2
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India
3
UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

 India
4
Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025