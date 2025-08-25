European Shares See Turbulence Amid Buyout Deals and Regulatory Hurdles
European shares fell, after nearing record highs, due to optimism about U.S. monetary policy easing, alongside a dramatic surge in JDE Peet's shares following a major buyout deal. Regulatory actions impacted renewable energy stocks, while broader markets faced pressure due to potential U.S. interest rate cuts and economic risks.
European shares slipped on Monday following a flirtation with record highs in the prior session, driven by optimism surrounding potential U.S. monetary policy changes. However, JDE Peet's shares jumped significantly after the announcement of a major buyout by Keurig Dr Pepper.
The coffee giant surged over 17% to hit its highest valuation since September 2022, reflecting confidence in the $18.4 billion buyout deal. Meanwhile, the broader markets faced pressure due to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, suggesting a possible interest rate cut amid job market risks, driving the STOXX 600, German DAX, and France CAC 40 down.
Renewable energy stocks suffered setbacks, notably Denmark's Orsted, which plummeted following a U.S. regulatory halt on its offshore wind project. Additionally, French drugmaker Valneva experienced a steep drop after the FDA suspended the license for its chikungunya vaccine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
