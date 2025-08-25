European Shares See Turbulence Amid Buyout Deals and Regulatory Hurdles

European shares slipped on Monday following a flirtation with record highs in the prior session, driven by optimism surrounding potential U.S. monetary policy changes. However, JDE Peet's shares jumped significantly after the announcement of a major buyout by Keurig Dr Pepper.

The coffee giant surged over 17% to hit its highest valuation since September 2022, reflecting confidence in the $18.4 billion buyout deal. Meanwhile, the broader markets faced pressure due to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, suggesting a possible interest rate cut amid job market risks, driving the STOXX 600, German DAX, and France CAC 40 down.

Renewable energy stocks suffered setbacks, notably Denmark's Orsted, which plummeted following a U.S. regulatory halt on its offshore wind project. Additionally, French drugmaker Valneva experienced a steep drop after the FDA suspended the license for its chikungunya vaccine.

