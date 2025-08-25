Left Menu

Justice Demanded for Nikki Bhati: Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outcry

The National Commission for Women has intervened following the violent death of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. Nikki's husband and in-laws allegedly set her on fire over dowry demands. The NCW demands quick action and protection for the victim's family as arrests and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:27 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has responded to media reports concerning the horrific murder of Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman reportedly burned alive by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urged strict legal action, contacting Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police to insist on the immediate arrest of the accused and a thorough, swift investigation. Protection for the victim's family and witnesses is also requested.

Following the arrest of Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family members, investigations continue as disturbing footage circulates, showcasing the atrocity. Reports reveal longstanding harassment for dowry, involving extravagant demands and violent consequences.

