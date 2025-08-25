Innovating Indian Agriculture: A Call for Quality Testing Devices

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the importance of developing a device to assess the quality of pesticides and fertilizers during the 12th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). Chouhan asserted that such a device is crucial for maintaining agricultural standards.

Chouhan revealed his initiatives against fake pesticides and fertilizers, citing his discovery that a significant number of bio-stimulants falsely claim to enhance farm productivity. He mandated scientific testing protocols, allowing firms a limited timeframe for compliance. Tests showed only 642 products genuinely contributed to increased farm yields.

The Minister urged graduates to contribute to national development and highlighted the need for profitable farming practices in India. He pointed out that the smaller land holdings compared to Western farms necessitate the integration of diverse agricultural practices like fisheries and poultry to improve farmers' income.

