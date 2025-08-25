Money Expo India 2025: Uniting Finance Innovators in Mumbai

Money Expo India 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marked its fourth edition with tremendous success. Drawing over 12,000 participants, the two-day event featured a vast array of learning opportunities in financial innovations, fintech, and more.

With over 100 brands and 80 high-profile speakers present, the expo explored diverse themes such as AI-powered finance, stock market insights, mutual funds, and digital payments. Esteemed speakers like Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik and Mr. Dilip Chenoy highlighted India's financial achievements and the dynamic landscape of the finance sector.

New sessions provided insights for budding investors, and interactive panels addressed contemporary issues like 'Finfluencers' and the rise of digital payments. Money Expo India successfully established itself as a trusted knowledge exchange and networking platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)