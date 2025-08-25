Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Bans Pen Drives to Boost Cybersecurity

Jammu and Kashmir's government restricts pen drive use on official devices to improve data security, prohibiting usage within all government departments. The order also bans unsecured platforms like WhatsApp for confidential data handling, threatening disciplinary action for non-compliance, with exceptions under strict criteria.

25-08-2025
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster cybersecurity, the Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a ban on pen drive usage across official devices. This sweeping directive, issued by the General Administration department on August 25, 2025, aims to protect sensitive data from breaches and unauthorized access.

The order explicitly restricts pen drives in all Administrative Government Departments within the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar, and Deputy Commissioner Offices across the region's districts. Furthermore, public messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and unsecured online services like iLovePDF are prohibited for sharing or storing confidential documents.

Emphasizing the importance of secure data practices, the directive mandates that sensitive technical information must be handled through approved channels, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines and CERT-In directives. Non-compliance could result in disciplinary action, although controlled exceptions are permissible under strict conditions.

