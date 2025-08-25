PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Development Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday, marking the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat. He was greeted by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for major development projects totaling Rs 5,400 crore, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat'.

The welcoming committee included Union Minister and BJP State President C.R. Patil, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, and police and military officials, who joined in receiving PM Modi. Shortly after his arrival, Modi hosted a roadshow in Ahmedabad, followed by a public address. The Prime Minister's agenda includes major infrastructure projects such as the inauguration of hybrid battery electrode production and the commencement of battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries from Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate several railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, notably the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line doubling and gauge conversions, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating regional economic integration. Additionally, Modi will dedicate projects to improve roadways and inaugurate power distribution initiatives valued over Rs 1,000 crore, focused on modernizing infrastructure and increasing network resilience. These efforts will support industrial growth, improve commuter safety, and bolster Gujarat's economic landscape.

