Left Menu

PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Development Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,400 crore across various sectors including infrastructure, railway, and power. Major initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and improve regional industrial networks while reinforcing Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:32 IST
PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Development Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore Unveiled
PM Modi welcomed by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat (Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday, marking the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat. He was greeted by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for major development projects totaling Rs 5,400 crore, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat'.

The welcoming committee included Union Minister and BJP State President C.R. Patil, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, and police and military officials, who joined in receiving PM Modi. Shortly after his arrival, Modi hosted a roadshow in Ahmedabad, followed by a public address. The Prime Minister's agenda includes major infrastructure projects such as the inauguration of hybrid battery electrode production and the commencement of battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries from Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate several railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, notably the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line doubling and gauge conversions, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating regional economic integration. Additionally, Modi will dedicate projects to improve roadways and inaugurate power distribution initiatives valued over Rs 1,000 crore, focused on modernizing infrastructure and increasing network resilience. These efforts will support industrial growth, improve commuter safety, and bolster Gujarat's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025