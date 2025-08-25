Haryana Government Announces Major Reshuffle in Administrative Positions

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Haryana Government has issued immediate transfer and posting orders for eight IAS officers and twelve HCS officers. The reshuffle, announced on Monday, is set to streamline roles and responsibilities within the state's governance structure.

Among the IAS cadre, Aparajita has been appointed Mission Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), while Ankita Chaudhary takes up the role of Additional Commissioner at the Municipal Corporation in Gurugram. Several Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and District Citizen Resources Information Officers (DCRIOs) will also handle new responsibilities. Notably, ADC Pradeep Singh in Nuh will now also serve as CEO of both Zila Parishad and DRDA in Nuh. Hisar ADC C. Jayasharadha similarly gains additional charges, as do ADCs in Rewari, Rohtak, Karnal, and Jind.

In the HCS cadre, roles have been reassigned with a focus on sanitation across various districts. Pardeep Kumar-II transitions to Special Officer (Sanitation) in Rohtak, while other key appointments include Pradeep Ahlawat-II in Manesar and Shashi Vasundhra in the Urban Local Bodies Department. Special Officer (Sanitation) roles have been allotted to several officers, including Anil Kumar Doon in Sonipat and Harbir Singh in Hisar, reflecting an ongoing commitment to public health priorities in Haryana.

