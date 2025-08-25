Left Menu

PM Modi Addresses Natural Disasters and Inaugurates Major Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for lives lost due to natural disasters across India, highlighting heavy rains in Gujarat. Speaking at an event, he emphasized government rescue efforts. Modi also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores and led a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/NarendraModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his condolences for the lives lost due to cloudbursts and heavy rains impacting various parts of India, emphasizing the challenges posed by nature's fury to both the nation and humanity. During an event, PM Modi noted that Gujarat is among the regions affected, with ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the crisis, Modi remarked on the relentless cloudbursts across the country, expressing solidarity with affected families and acknowledging the escalating challenges of natural calamities. He assured that both central and state governments are actively involved in managing the crisis. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have recently faced flash floods due to similar events.

On a brighter note, PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated various development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at the Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad. Part of his two-day Gujarat visit, he also spearheaded a roadshow amid the vibrant Ganesh Utsav celebrations, marking the launch of significant initiatives aimed at bolstering regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

