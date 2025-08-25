Left Menu

Modi's Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Development and Green Mobility Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore, including railway and road projects. Notably, he inaugurated local hybrid battery production and flagged off Suzuki's first global electric vehicle, marking India's emergence as a green mobility hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST
PM Naredra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for a pivotal two-day visit aimed at enhancing Gujarat's infrastructure and connectivity. His arrival was marked by a spirited roadshow in the city. During his visit, Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore at Khodaldham Ground, including railway and road projects crucial for regional connectivity.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office on August 24, Modi will also commence local production of hybrid battery electrodes and initiate the export of battery electric vehicles from Hansalpur, Ahmedabad, to 100 countries. The PM's commitment to world-class infrastructure will be evident as he dedicates numerous railway projects, enhancing broad-gauge capacity for seamless accessibility. The projects include doubling the Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line and converting gauge of several others to facilitate smoother travel.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil projects aimed at bolstering the power sector and urban infrastructure, including the expansion of power distribution in Ahmedabad and the development of slums under the PMAY(U) scheme. Modi's visit also marks significant strides in Make in India initiative, particularly with Suzuki's global launch of its electric vehicle, underscoring India's potential as a global manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

