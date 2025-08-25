Gau Mahakumbh 2025: Uniting Innovation and Tradition in Cow-based Economy

Jaipur is set to host the Gau Mahakumbh 2025 conference next week, a pivotal event for advancing the cow-based economy. The gathering will delve into cutting-edge technologies, sustainable agricultural practices, and the financial viability of cow-centric enterprises.

Scheduled for September 4-7, the conference will feature an exhibition of indigenous cow breeds and products, including the Punganur breed native to Andhra Pradesh. Organized by Devraha Baba Gau Seva Pariwar, the event will also spotlight dairy products, farm machinery, and organic offerings.

With over 150 global entrepreneurs expected, the conference will raise awareness about governmental support for the cow sector and provide a platform for farmers, gaushala owners, and agri startups to exchange insights, aiming to generate export and employment opportunities.

