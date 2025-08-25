Gau Mahakumbh 2025: Uniting Innovation and Tradition in Cow-based Economy
The Gau Mahakumbh 2025 in Jaipur will explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices for a cow-based economy. The event aims to enhance economic sustainability, showcase indigenous breeds, and promote government initiatives, with participation from entrepreneurs and investors to boost export and employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Jaipur is set to host the Gau Mahakumbh 2025 conference next week, a pivotal event for advancing the cow-based economy. The gathering will delve into cutting-edge technologies, sustainable agricultural practices, and the financial viability of cow-centric enterprises.
Scheduled for September 4-7, the conference will feature an exhibition of indigenous cow breeds and products, including the Punganur breed native to Andhra Pradesh. Organized by Devraha Baba Gau Seva Pariwar, the event will also spotlight dairy products, farm machinery, and organic offerings.
With over 150 global entrepreneurs expected, the conference will raise awareness about governmental support for the cow sector and provide a platform for farmers, gaushala owners, and agri startups to exchange insights, aiming to generate export and employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Vows Protection for Small Entrepreneurs Amidst Global Economic Politics
SYB Programme: Launch Pad for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Seeds of AI Entrepreneurship: Empowering Innovators in India's Smaller Cities
Empowering Women: Assam's Bold Step in Entrepreneurship
Design Revolution: UXINDIA 2025 Paves Way for Design-Driven Entrepreneurship