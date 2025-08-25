Bihar Nears Completion in Voter Document Collection for Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that it has received documents from 99.11% of Bihar's electors, closing in on the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with a week left for the deadline. This leaves only 0.89% yet to submit their documents.

The document collection is efficiently progressing with assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers, paralleling the successful collection of prior enumeration forms. Verification is also being conducted by 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) in accordance with SIR orders dated June 24.

Currently, 0.16% of Claims and Objections have been filed from the 7.24 crore electors listed in draft rolls, the ECI reports. Additionally, 3,28,847 new electors aged 18 as of July 1, or reaching 18 by October 1, have submitted necessary forms. Final decisions and document validations are targeted by September 25, with the final electoral rolls set for publication on September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)