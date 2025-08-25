Left Menu

Bihar Nears Completion in Voter Document Collection for Electoral Roll Revision

With 99.11% of Bihar's electors submitting required documents, the Election Commission of India is on track to complete the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The final publication is expected by September 30, facilitated by Booth Level Officers and a streamlined verification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:41 IST
Bihar Nears Completion in Voter Document Collection for Electoral Roll Revision
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that it has received documents from 99.11% of Bihar's electors, closing in on the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with a week left for the deadline. This leaves only 0.89% yet to submit their documents.

The document collection is efficiently progressing with assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers, paralleling the successful collection of prior enumeration forms. Verification is also being conducted by 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) in accordance with SIR orders dated June 24.

Currently, 0.16% of Claims and Objections have been filed from the 7.24 crore electors listed in draft rolls, the ECI reports. Additionally, 3,28,847 new electors aged 18 as of July 1, or reaching 18 by October 1, have submitted necessary forms. Final decisions and document validations are targeted by September 25, with the final electoral rolls set for publication on September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India
2
RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

 India
3
Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

 United States
4
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025