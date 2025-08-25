Left Menu

Wall Street Weighs Powell's Rate Cut Hints Amid Mixed Market Signals

U.S. markets were mixed as investors considered Federal Reserve Chair Powell's hint of a potential interest-rate cut. The upcoming inflation and payroll reports are crucial. Policymaker remarks and Nvidia's earnings are also anticipated. Mixed performances were recorded across key indexes and sectors.

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes presented mixed results as investors considered signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, indicating a potential near-term interest-rate cut. This followed a late-week rally driven by Powell's hint at the central bank's September meeting, citing recent weaknesses in the labor market.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, on Friday, and nonfarm payrolls data next week. These reports are crucial after Powell suggested that a dovish stance wasn't guaranteed. "The focus right now is the labor market," stated Brian Klimke, investment director at Cetera Investment Management.

Traders observed an 81.9% likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September. Remarks from policymakers John Williams and Lorie Logan will be closely analyzed. At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones fell 238.55 points, the S&P 500 lost 6.03 points, while the Nasdaq gained 54.05 points. Nvidia's earnings are highly anticipated amid sector fluctuations.

