Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street investors are closely monitoring Nvidia's impending quarterly earnings report, while stocks showed mixed performance on Monday. The anticipation follows a Friday rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs.

Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium suggested potential interest-rate cuts, prompting major brokerages like Barclays and Deutsche Bank to expect a 25-basis-point reduction. Traders largely foresee such a move at the central bank's September meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Nvidia's report is crucial, given its significant influence on the S&P 500 and retirement savings invested through index funds. Meanwhile, market focus also shifts to upcoming economic indicators, including the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, as well as labor market reports.

