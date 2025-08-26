Left Menu

Lil Nas X Faces Legal Battle Over Assault Charges

Musician Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea to four felony charges following allegations of assaulting police officers. The incident reportedly occurred while the artist was found wandering in the streets wearing only his underwear. A Los Angeles judge has set bail at $75,000.

Updated: 26-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:38 IST
Musician

Musician Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges, stemming from allegations that he assaulted police officers in Los Angeles. The incident reportedly took place as officers approached the singer, who was found wandering the streets in his underwear.

The charges bring significant legal challenges for the popular artist, known for his chart-topping hits. As the legal proceedings unfold, the entertainment industry closely watches the developments surrounding the high-profile case.

A Los Angeles judge, considering the nature of the charges and the circumstances, has set Lil Nas X's bail at $75,000. The singer's legal team is expected to address the court soon, seeking to navigate the complex judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

