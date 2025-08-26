Market Trends Shift Ahead of Nvidia's Key Earnings Report

The S&P 500 ended Monday on a lower note, as investors anticipated a significant earnings report from AI chipmaker Nvidia later this week. This comes after a rally last Friday, driven by the news of a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in light of labor market challenges.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium have caused speculation about a September rate cut, leading investors to adopt a cautious approach. Key economic indicators, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index and nonfarm payrolls data, are set to be released soon and will be closely monitored for their impact on monetary policy.

With Nvidia's performance heavily influencing the market, as it constitutes about 8% of the S&P 500, its upcoming earnings report is crucial for investors. Meanwhile, as expectations around a rate cut grow stronger, major brokerages have adjusted their forecasts, and market watchers closely await further remarks from policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)