Left Menu

Tech Turmoil: Norway's Oil Fund Divests, Porsche Pauses Batteries

Norway's $2 trillion wealth fund has divested from Caterpillar and Israeli banks due to ethical concerns. Porsche halts battery production plans amid fluctuating EV demand, influenced by changing conditions in China and the US. UK data centre developers consider using gas pipelines for a growing energy demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:07 IST
Tech Turmoil: Norway's Oil Fund Divests, Porsche Pauses Batteries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial move, Norway's $2 trillion wealth fund has decided to divest from the American construction equipment giant Caterpillar and several Israeli banking institutions, citing ethical concerns for their decision, as announced on Monday. This action underscores the ongoing scrutiny companies face regarding their global business practices.

Meanwhile, in the automotive sector, German luxury car manufacturer Porsche AG has shelved its ambitious plans to produce high-performance batteries at its Cellforce unit. The decision is attributed to a decline in electric vehicle demand and altering market conditions in critical regions like China and the United States.

In the United Kingdom, data centre developers are in talks about integrating their operations with the nation's gas pipeline infrastructure. This exploration comes as the data centre industry experiences a boom, driving an urgent need for reliable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
2
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global
3
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
4
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025